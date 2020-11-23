PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Trail Blazers are bringing back Rodney Hood and Carmelo Anthony, who will now join a number of new players in Portland.
The Blazers announced a flurry of moves over the weekend, including re-signing forwards Hood and Anthony.
Anthony, a 17-year NBA veteran and 10-time All-Star, joined the Blazers during the 2019-2020 season and averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Portland traded for Hood in February 2019. He sustained a torn left Achilles tendon in December 2019 and missed the rest of last season. He is being brought back to the team for next season on a new contract.
The Blazers also confirmed a trade that will bring center Enes Kanter back to Portland. Kanter signed with the Blazers in February 2019 and was part of the team that went to the Western Conference Finals.
Kanter then signed as a free agent with the Boston Celtics last offseason, but will return to the Blazers in a three-trade that will send Mario Hezonja from Portland to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Blazers confirmed another trade, acquiring forward Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Trevor Ariza, as well as Portland’s first-round draft pick this year and a conditional future first-round pick.
“Robert is an elite defender and consummate professional that will make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor,” said Olshey. “His versatility enables him to play multiple positions and his character and professionalism will allow him to transition seamlessly into our culture.”
Additionally, the Blazers announced the signings of forward Derrick Jones Jr., who played for the Miami Heat last year, and forward/center Harry Giles, who was with the Sacramento Kings since 2017. Giles was originally drafted by Portland out of Duke, but was traded to Sacramento on draft night as part of a deal that brought Zach Collins to Portland.
Finally, the team announced the signing of CJ Elleby, who was picked by Portland in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft out of Washington State, where he was an All-Pac 12 First Team selection as a sophomore.
The NBA season will begin Dec. 22 with 72 games. Fans will not be allowed at the Moda Center when the season begins.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
