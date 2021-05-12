PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One week out from the NBA Playoffs, the Blazers continue to play themselves up the standings in the Western Conference.
Left by some and loved up by others, the Trail Blazers have gone from a season low five game losing skid up to the 5th seed in the West, furthering themselves as far away as possible from that four team play-in tournament.
The Blazers have now won nine of 10. Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks. C.J. McCollum had 26 points on the night. Damian Lillard notched his 6th straight 30+ point performance. The team also had a season low five turnovers. Carmelo Anthony had 18 points coming off the bench.
Toying with your emotions and bets 💰 Never doubt #RipCity @bosnianbeast27 pic.twitter.com/KEbXHfVRvz— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 13, 2021
Wednesday night was Portland’s first win over the top-seeded Jazz this season. The team is now 22 and 13 on the road, the third best road percentage in team history. Blazers are 41-29 overall and own the tiebreakers over Dallas and the Lakers. That makes the magic number for the playoffs at just one.
"The way we have been playing of the past few weeks has been just our best basketball, we've been defending, we've been sharing the ball, we've been able to sustain that level of focus and level of play for longer periods of time," said Lillard.
9 of 10 brings the magic number down to 1🪄 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/DWukQUfhtS— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 13, 2021
The Blazers next find themselves in the valley of the sun for the regular season road finale on Thursday against Phoenix. Denver comes to town to close down the 72-game regular season on Sunday afternoon.
