PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Trail Blazers will start the regular season Dec. 23 at home against the Utah Jazz.
The NBA released the first half of the 72-game regular season schedule Friday. The second part of the schedule will be released by the league at a later date.
The Blazers have 37 games scheduled between Dec. 23 and March 4. The All-Star break takes place March 5-10.
The Blazers play 12 of their first 18 games at home, including a seven-game homestand from Jan. 14-25, which includes a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against San Antonio at noon Jan. 18.
Fans will not be allowed in the Moda Center for Blazers games to start the season due to COVID-19.
Portland’s longest road trip will be six games from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7.
All games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and Rip City Radio AM-620. The Blazers will also make five appearance on national TV during the first half of the season.
For the complete schedule, go to blazers.com.
𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 pic.twitter.com/hZ99I8XJcq— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 4, 2020
The Trail Blazers will play a four-game preseason beginning Dec. 11.
The team made a number of offseason moves, including trading for forward Robert Covington and former Blazer Enes Kanter, as well as resigning Carmelo Anthony and Rodney Hood.
