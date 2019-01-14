PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The TV voice of the Trail Blazers has been named Oregon’s 2018 Sportscaster of the Year.
The National Sports Media Association made the announcement Monday.
Kevin Calabro will be honored during the 60th annual NSMA Awards June 22-24 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
This is the first time Calabro has received the recognition for Oregon, after having been named Sportscaster of the Year nine times for the state of Washington.
Before joining the Blazers in 2016 as the team’s TV play-by-play announcer, Calabro spent 21 years with the Seattle SuperSonics.
Calabro broadcasts games on NBC Sports Northwest with analyst Lamar Hurd and sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam.
