PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Blazers forward Rodney Hood underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his ruptured left Achilles tendon.
Hood sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter of the Dec. 6 game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center.
Hood had started 21 games for the Blazers, averaging 11 points and 3 rebounds, while shooting 49% from three-point range.
The Blazers reported the surgery was successful, however there is no timeline for his return to the team. The injury was thought to possibly keep him out for the rest of the season, according to NBA.com.
