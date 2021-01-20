PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers game Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed.
The teams were set to play in the Moda Center, but the league announced the postponement due to “health and safety protocols.”
The Grizzlies will not have the league-required eight available players, due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Blazers announced the game will be rescheduled for the second half of the season.
“With health and safety at the forefront this year, tonight’s game vs. Memphis has been postponed,” the team posted on Twitter.
The league has had a number of similar postponements early in the regular season. This is the first involving the Blazers.
The Blazers are scheduled to face the Grizzlies again on Friday at the Moda Center, and there’s no word yet on whether Memphis expects to have enough players for that game to take place.
'Blazers game postponed Wednesday; Memphis doesn't have enough players due to COVID-19 contact tracing' Skru that. Either Memphis plays or they forfeit. It is just that simple.
