PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Tuesday that guard C.J. McCollum has been diagnosed with collapsed lung.
McCollum was injured during the 4th quarter of Portland's game against Boston on December 4.
He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined. McCollum did not travel with the team for Wednesday's game at Golden State.
In 24 games this season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points (42.4% FG, 39.3% 3-PT, 70.0% FT), 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 35.3 minutes.