PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA Second Team, the league announced Wednesday.
The Blazers star received the same honor last year and has now earned All-NBA honors five times.
This season, Lillard averaged career highs of 30 points and 8 assists per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.06 steals.
Lillard set the franchise record for scoring average and three-pointers made (270) in a season.
On August 15, Lillard was named KIA NBA Player of the Seeding Games after averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists while leading the Trail Blazers to a 6-2 record and their seventh straight Western Conference Playoffs appearance. With three games of at least 60 points this season, including a franchise-record 61 points against Golden State on Jan. 20 and Dallas on Aug. 11, Lillard joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history with at least three games of 60-plus points in a single season.
“Damian being recognized once again in the post season awards as one of the elite players in the NBA is a testament to the consistent level of excellence that has made him our franchise cornerstone,” said Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “As challenging as this season was and as many obstacles as the team faced, Damian’s leadership, work ethic and commitment to winning never wavered, resulting in the best season of his career.”
All-NBA teams are selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Voting for the All-NBA teams was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games, which were played July 30 – Aug. 14 as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting.
The full All-NBA teams can be found at NBA.com.
