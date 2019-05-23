Blazers guard Damian Lillard receives All-NBA Second Team honors

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Blazers guard Damian Lillard was selected for the All-NBA Second Team, the league announced Thursday.

Lillard led the Blazers with averages of 25.8 points per game for the 2018-2019 season, along with 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

He finished ninth in the NBA in points per game, tied for 11th in assists per game, third in free throw percentage, sixth in minutes played per game, fourth in free throws made and sixth in three-pointers made.

Lillard also became the first player in Trail Blazers franchise history to record 2,000 points and 500 assists in a season.

In the playoffs, during Portland’s run to the Western Conference Finals, Lillard averaged 26.9 points per game.

It’s the fourth time Lillard has received All-NBA honors. Last season, Lillard was selected to the All-NBA First Team.

Lillard joins Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to be named to an All-NBA team four times.

Just a kid from Brookfield who is now 4X All-NBA.Congrats, @Dame_Lillard!! pic.twitter.com/L3O0Lyu8gj — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 23, 2019

The All-NBA First Team selections for this season are: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Nikola Jokic.

The Second Team is comprised of: Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant.

The Third team selections are: Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert and Kemba Walker.

