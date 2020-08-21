PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Blazers forward Zach Collins will undergo surgery on his injured ankle and miss the rest of the 2020 playoffs.
The team updated Collins’ status Friday. It’s the latest injury setback for the third-year player.
Collins missed most of the regular season due to shoulder surgery. He returned to the Blazers for the restarted season, only to suffer a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture to his left ankle prior to the playoffs.
The injury will require surgery, with a date for surgery still to be determined.
The Blazers should have Damian Lillard back for Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday. The star guard left Portland’s Game 2 loss with a dislocated left index finger.
After the game, Lillard said he would play in Game 3, and the team confirmed it Friday.
Lillard is expected to wear a splint on his hand.
Guard CJ McCollum will also continue to play with a fracture in his back.
The Blazers and Lakers are tied 1-1 in their first round playoff series.
