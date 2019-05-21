PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The offseason is underway for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the team didn’t waste any time in locking up their coach for the foreseeable future.
Neil Olshey, Blazers president of basketball operations, announced Tuesday that head coach Terry Stotts had agreed to a contract extension. Terms of the deal were not released.
“I’m pleased with the season. I’m pleased we came to an agreement. I’m very happy here. I’m happy with the team,” Stotts said Tuesday.
Congrats on the extension, Coach Stotts #RipCity pic.twitter.com/CQ6Xv3eVbp— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 22, 2019
The Blazers were swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Golden State Warriors after losing Game 4 in overtime 119-117 at the Moda Center.
Olshey said they can learn from the series. Players echoed that sentiment.
Damian Lillard noted the Blazers led by 15 or more points in three of the four games.
“We know that we’re capable of winning those games,” he said.
Lillard also reflected on past playoff disappointments, including being swept in the first round last year, compared to advancing to the Western Conference Finals this year.
“People who might not have believed before, people who might have thought I was crazy for thinking we could push that far before, now I’m sure a lot of people believe it more than they did at that time,” Lillard said.
Olshey said team owner Jody Allen, the sister of the late Paul Allen, is showing her support for the Blazers.
“She has our back, she has a vision for the franchise, she believes in the group, she cares about the players,” Olshey said.
'She has our back, she has a vision for the franchise, she believes in the group, she cares about the players.' Jody Allen has displayed 'solidarity' after taking over ownership duties from her late brother, Paul. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/G7NqI7UZRu— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 21, 2019
For Lillard, he’s got his eyes on the NBA Finals.
“More than anything, we showed that it’s a real possibility. It’s not just wishful thinking,” he said.
The next time they take the court, the Blazers will be celebrating their 50th season in the NBA.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.