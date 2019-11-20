PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Trail Blazers have released Pau Gasol, before the veteran forward ever played a game for Portland.
Gasol, a former All-Star and NBA champion, was signed by the Blazers in July. Gasol underwent offseason foot surgery and said rehabilitation has taken longer than expected.
Gasol posted on Instagram, “As of today, I will no longer be a member of the @trailblazers player roster, so I can focus all my energy on my rehabilitation.”
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Gasol and the Blazers are working on a coaching role for him while he remains in Portland to rehab.
The Blazers are 5-10 so far this season.
