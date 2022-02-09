PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A day after the Portland Trail Blazers announced a stunning trade that sends CJ McCollum to the Pelicans, two of the three players the Blazers acquired for McCollum are being traded, ESPN reports.
The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022
According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are dealing Nickeil Walker-Alexander to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. The three-way deal between Portland, Utah and San Antonio also sends Tomas Satoransky to the Spurs.
Monday, the Blazers announced the trading of McCollum and forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to New Orleans. They got Walker-Alexander, Satoransky, Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, and two second-round picks. They also dealt Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers last week.
"[CJ] didn’t want to be traded, he didn’t seek a trade, but he’s smart and we know how this game goes, we’ve been around a long time," Blazers star Damian Lillard told NBA.com. "So I think he understands and accepted it, but that don’t make it easy. Like 'Man, this is my home, I’ve been here for a decade basically. This has been the organization that I’ve played for my whole career and it’s really over.'"
Lillard reflected fondly on his friend and longtime teammate and said he woke up sad on Tuesday.
"I think we’ll be remembered as trouble," Lillard said. "We never won a championship together, we never played in the Finals together, but we have always been a winning team. Us together, we’ve always been a winning team, we’ve always been a playoff team, so we never had empty success in games."
As for what these trades mean for Lillard's future in Portland, he said Tuesday that "my heart is Portland Trail Blazer."
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 10.