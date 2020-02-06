PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers completed a minor trade before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
The team sent forward/center Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks. Portland received a future conditional second-round draft pick in the deal.
The Blazers did not announce further details about the draft pick, but the Hawks reported the pick is in 2024 and is top-55 protected.
Labissiere played 33 games for the Blazers this season, including one start, before injuring his left knee on Dec. 28. He averaged 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assist, along with nearly one block per game.
