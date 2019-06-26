PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers welcomed their newest player to Portland on Wednesday.
Kent Bazemore was acquired in a trade with Atlanta this week for Evan Turner.
Bazemore said he’s excited to join a team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season.
“I watched them all last season and it’s like the first time you meet your wife. It just fits your eye,” Bazemore said Wednesday.
Bazemore is newly married with a 2-month-old son.
“He’s given me a new zest on life,” Bazemore said of his son.
Bazemore will go into the season on the final year of his current contract. The Blazers have other decisions to make this offseason with players including Al-Farouq Aminu, Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood and Seth Curry all set to hit free agency.
For his part, Bazemore is ready to get on the court for the Blazers.
“I look at myself as a plug-and-play,” he said. “I don’t see myself missing a beat here.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
