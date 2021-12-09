TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland’s pro basketball team is on a new path of leadership, but down which trail will it put the Blazers?

Terry Stotts was fired in June; Chris McGowan stepped down in November and Neil Olshey was fired a week ago. It’s a clean sweep in Rip City, but how clean is the sheet working for Jody Allen?

“These two guys have a ton more experience than I do in my job, but I am like the longest tenured dude in our position right now. I am sitting here like, this is crazy,” Head Coach Chauncey Billups said.

Meet the new boss, hopefully not the same as the old boss.

“Exciting times for the Trail Blazers, exciting times for me as well. Lifelong dream of mine to get an opportunity like this,” Interim General Manager Joe Cronin said.

Billups is working alongside an interim GM in Cronin, who has come out from behind the Blazers scenes to the front facing view after serving as a scout and salary cap analyst for the scarlet and black since 2006.

“We have some challenges with this roster. We are committed to being aggressive to being willing to take on risks and be creative and forward thinking,” Cronin said.

Dewayne Hankins has been with the franchise for nine years and was promoted to president of business operations a month ago.

“There is so much passion in sports in this city and I think what we have been hit with over the last 21 months is this pandemic which has kind of put a stop on all of it. What we want to do and what we hope to do is get people excited again about coming back to the Moda Center. There is probably more friction than there has ever been with people having to, it’s just harder than it’s ever been to get people to come to games,” Hankins said.

Cronin went from crunching the numbers to working the phones to pick up or strike up any deal to re-work the “products of the roster” constructed by Olshey before the NBA’s trade deadline in February.

“The core challenge I think we are facing is it is extremely difficult to go from good to great,” he said.

Blazers Chair Jody Allen, as the trustee of Paul G, Allen Trust, controls the assets of her late brother.

“Ownership has been very upfront with me and they have told me they believe in me and obviously by giving me this role, they trust me to transition this organization. We aren’t afraid to do something if we need to and we will do whatever we need in order to take us to this next step,” Cronin said.

As for the Blazers on the floor, they’ve dropped 7 of 8 without Damian Lillard, but he could make his return to the lineup from his abdominal injury on Sunday night back at home against Minnesota.

C.J. McCollum’s collapsed lung will keep him out until further notice.