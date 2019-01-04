Booster club rallies in SW Washington as Seahawks return to NFL playoffs

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - After a year away, the Seattle Seahawks are back in the NFL playoffs for Wild Card Saturday night in Dallas.
The game will be on FOX 12 and the 12s are fired up for it.
The Southwest Washington Sea Hawkers Booster Club hosted a “Blue Friday” rally at Main Event Sports Grill In east Vancouver on Friday.
Seattle is in the postseason for a sixth time in seven years since Russell Wilson came into the league and for longtime fans in the area, they feel these Hawks are playing with house money.
The Cowboys also had a 10-win season and enter Saturday’s Wild Card matchup as one of the hotter teams in the NFC.
But Seattle’s fans in southwest Washington believe the Seahawks are up to the challenge.
The Sea Hawkers are hosting a gameday watch party at The Orchards Tap in Vancouver and are taking donations for their sock drive, for all ages and sizes, to benefit southwest Washington charities like Bridge the Gap and Boxes of Love.
For more on the club, go to seahawkers.org.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.