Bosnian Beast ready for the Bubble as Blazers prepare for restart of NBA season.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s been more than a year since Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has competed in an NBA game. Now, when he takes the court, it will be in a whole new environment.
Nurkic sustained a severe leg injury during a game at the Moda Center in March 2019. After extensive rehabilitation, the man known as the Bosnian Beast is ready to join his teammate as they push for a playoff spot.
But the team will be finishing out the season in the so-called “Bubble.”
The NBA will restart the season in a controlled environment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, which has been nicknamed the bubble.
“Overall I think it's a good thing, basketball needs to come back, for me especially I didn't play for 14 months,” Nurkic told FOX 12 on Friday.
Nurkic said one of the biggest things he will miss about the restarted NBA season will be the lack of fans in the stands, but he’s hoping to connect with them in a new, fashionable way.
While he was away from the game, Nurkic started a clothing line that launched Friday. It’s called The Bosnian Beast, of course.
