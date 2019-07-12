PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The longtime radio voice of the Portland Trail Blazers will not return next season, the team announced Friday.
Wheeler joined the Blazers in 1998 and was one of the longest tenured broadcasters in the NBA. He called 1,823 games for Portland.
Wheeler replaced legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely. A replacement for Wheeler has not been announced.
"Brian Wheeler has been an integral part of the broadcast team and Trail Blazers family since 1998 and his voice is synonymous with all the many great play-by-play calls over that 21-year span," said Chris McGowan, Blazers president and CEO. "We thank Brian for his contributions to the franchise and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
No reason was given for Wheeler not returning next season.
Wheeler was on medical leave multiple times last year, including for the postseason during the run to the Western Conference Finals for the Blazers.
"I want to thank the Portland Trail Blazers for the incredible opportunity and honor of calling radio play-by-play for the past 21 years," said Wheeler. "I was honored and blessed to be a Blazer for 21 seasons, and fortunately I’ve accumulated some precious memories that will last a lifetime."
