PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The busy offseason for the Trail Blazers is continuing as the team introduced two of its newest players Wednesday.
The team officially announced the signings of free agents Anthony Tolliver and Mario Hezonja.
Tolliver is a veteran forward who has been in the NBA for 11 years and was with Minnesota last year.
“It feels great, I know a lot about the team, obviously had a really great run, this past year with a bunch of great players on it, a bunch of guys with a chip on their shoulder and a lot of prove, and that's kind of how I'm built,” Tolliver said.
Hezonja spent the previous four seasons with Orlando and New York after being selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
“This team was in the Western Conference finals last year, so I'm here to help. My individual goal for myself this year is to push them even further,” Hezonja said.
The Blazers previously announced a trade of Evan Turner to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore. While not officially announced by the team, sources have confirmed that the Blazers are trading Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless as part of a multi-team deal that will bring center Hassan Whiteside to Portland from Miami.
Additionally, Seth Curry, Al Farouq Aminu and Enes Kanter, all members of the Blazers last year, have agreed to deals with new teams, according to online reports.
