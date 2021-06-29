Carmelo Anthony wins NBA’s inaugural Social Justice Champion award

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The NBA announced on Tuesday that the Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. This is the first year the award has been handed out.
The league says he was selected for his dedication over the past year to pursuing social justice and demanding equality for groups who have been marginalized. The other finalists were Harrison Barnes from the Kings, Tobias Harris from the 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Juan Toscano-Anderson from the Warriors.
The NBA says his efforts began over 15 years ago when he founded the Carmelo Anthony Foundation as a vehicle for actionable change and social reform through a variety of outreach programs and disaster relief initiatives.
In 2020, Anthony established the STAYME7O Propel Program as a way to tap into the creativity of Black culture through fashion, art and design to develop intricate pieces that honor a vision of Black excellence and inspire a culture to create and move further, together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.