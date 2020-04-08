CJ McCollum gets new dog, rides bike during hoops hiatus

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The NBA was benched by the pandemic–now, one of the Blazers is taking about life off the court and the wait to return.
CJ McCollum is eager to get back to doing what he loves. In the meantime, he’s hanging out at home with new dog, Fiona. McCollum introduced the dog, a Shar Pei and Bullmastiff mix, during a video conference call on Wednesday.
“She tries to run from me, but she's doing well, we went on a nature walk, I didn't wipe her paws off, so the couch is ruined, but we've officially adopted her now,” McCollum said.
McCollum says his carpet has also taken some damage.
“We’re trying to keep the dog from peeing and pooping everywhere and just go from there," McCollum said. "She’s two for two, peed on the carpet two consecutive days and it’s white carpet.”
McCollum also talked about the difficulties of staying in shape while at home. He’s making sure to ride his stationary bike but says it’s not the same as getting in game shape. That might take a few days to accomplish.
He’s also been thinking about what it will take to get the NBA season going again.
“I think the biggest thing is safety,” McCollum said. “Making sure everyone is safe. Obviously, you want to play, I want to get back out there and play in front of fans, but we're not in a position where we can execute that honestly, so we'll have to wait to see how things go.”
McCollum is also scoring big with the Boys and Girls Club of Portland. He is matching up to $70,000 in donations.
"I have family that have been laid off, I have family that are trying to figure things out," McCollum said. "I can only imagine the people across the world who are going through this same thing.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.