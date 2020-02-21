PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - CJ McCollum continues to inspire young people on and off the court.
For five years, McCollum has assisted Portland-area teens with hands-on career path experience as part of CJ’s Press Pass.
The journalism mentorship program was on full display for Friday’s game at the Moda Center.
The 19 students in the program this year from six different high schools had a chance to meet Blazers broadcasters Brooke Olzendam and Lamar Hurd, as well as Amara Baptist and Casey Holdahl from the digital media team.
“This seemed like a good place to expand my horizons. I don’t usually do sports journalism, I like doing more politics and social justice, but those can fit into sports as well,” said Erin Challenor, a senior at Madison High School.
McCollum made sure the students got the full behind-the-scenes access on a game night.
“Most people know his background in journalism, studying and majoring in communications at Lehigh, it’s been kind of cool knowing his path and how there is different pathways for everybody to come into this field,” said Kyle Pinnell, senior at Southridge High School.
As well as a great learning experience, the students also received tickets to enjoy the game as fans.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.