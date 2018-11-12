CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
McCollum helped lead the Blazers to a 3-0 week, with victories over the Bucks, Clippers and Celtics. He averaged 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists for the week.
He had the third-highest scoring average in the Western Conference for the week and ranked third in field goals made with 31.
McCollum scored a season-high 40 points in Portland’s victory over Milwaukie on Nov. 6. McCollum followed that game with 23 points and seven rebounds in a 115-105 victory over the Clippers on Nov. 8.
This is the first Western Conference Player of the Week honor for McCollum, who becomes the 12th different player in franchise history to receive the award.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
