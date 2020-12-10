Cutout fans will be in the Moda Center stands for Blazers games; on sale for $99

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cutout versions of fans will be in the Moda Center stands when the Trail Blazers start the regular season this month.
The Blazers announced last month that fans would not be allowed in the Moda Center for games to start the season due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, the team announced fans could purchase cutout versions of themselves to be placed in seats during games.
Cutouts cost $99, each, with 10% going toward the Trail Blazers foundation, which is dedicated to positively affecting the lives of children and families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn and play, according to the team.
Cutouts purchased now through Dec. 16 are guaranteed a spot in the Fred Meyer Fan Zone in the Moda Center for opening day through the first half of the NBA season.
Cutouts purchased between Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 will be added to the Fred Meyer Fan Zone after the new year, for the remainder of the first half of the season.
Fans will also have the option to keep their cutout.
For more, go to trailblazers.com/cutout.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.