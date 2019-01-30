Cycle Oregon announces 2019 lineup

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Cycle Oregon this week announced its 2019 lineup, with locations in central Oregon, the eastern Columbia River Gorge and Independence, Oregon.
The event features three rides: Classic, GRAVEL and Joyride. The rides were announced at Cycle Oregon's kickoff party at the Portland Art Museum.
The Classic seven-day ride in central Oregon is a 430-mile loop, plus an additional 60-mile option, running from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14. The ride this year will run through the Cascade Mountains and Crater Lake, among other scenic spots, Cycle Oregon says. Read the full course description here.
The GRAVEL ride, in its second year, will run through forested foothills and scenic backroads near Dufur, Oregon. The ride on May 17 through May 19 will feature a combination of gravel and paved roads and offer views of Mt. Hood and Mt. Adams, according to Cycle Oregon. Read more here.
The Joyride on June 22 is a women’s-only ride and runs through scenic rolling hills, orchards, vineyards and farmlands of the central Willemite Valley. Woman of all ages and ranges of experience are invited and can choose between three rides: 18, 40 and 64 miles. Cycle Oregon says new for 2019 is the option to add a gravel road section to the medium and long rides. Read the full course description here.
Cycle Oregon says proceeds from all the rides go to the Cycle Oregon Fund, which helps preserve areas of Oregon and supports community development projects.
