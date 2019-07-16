BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – More than 300 boys and girls hit the court on Tuesday for Damian Lillard’s annual basketball camp at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA.
Lillard led the kids with several other camp coaches.
The kids were busy with a lot of drills.
Lillard made clear his dedication to the camp when he spoke with the press on Tuesday.
He says he trains in the mornings before the camp and then spends all day with the kids.
Lillard says it’s about teaching the kids lessons on and off the court.
He says the camp has grown significantly since he first started it.
When he was a kid he says he went to camps as well, but one of the experiences that stuck with him was a time when an NBA player came to the camp, but didn’t spend much time with the kids.
He says it only seemed like a photo opportunity.
Lillard said he never wanted that to be the case for his camp.
“You know these parents they work hard, you know everybody doesn't play in the NBA or NFL and make crazy money, but they want to do something nice for their kids and they pay their hard earned money to bring them to this camp,” Lillard said. “And they don't do that so I can come here, sit down take a picture and go home. Meet a new friend, treat people the right way, be kind just stuff like that that they can take back to school and they can take home, you know we try to find ways to impact them that way just as much as we do with you know what we teach them on the court.”
Lillard jokingly said his own son will definitely be going to the camp and he won’t have a choice when he gets older in a few years.
Lillard says this summer’s been busy with training and he has more anticipation than ever going into next season.
He also he has a major role in the new “Space Jam 2” movie which he says is pretty much done filming for the summer.
“Can't really say. It's significant it's not a cameo I can tell you that,” Lillard said.
He said some pretty hilarious things to say about the filming process.
“Ya'll know I've always had a baby face so this season I grew a beard out it took me like six months to grow it. I show up on the set they make me shave it off for the animation, that's why I look like this now,” Lillard said. “Fifteen-hour days showing up on the set at 6 a.m. leaving at 9 p.m. so it was long.”
