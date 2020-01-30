PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Blazers star Damian Lillard is an All-Star again.
Lillard was selected as a reserve for the All-Star Game, which takes place Feb. 16 in Chicago.
The reserve selections were announced Thursday evening.
Lillard has been an All-Star four times previously, in 2014, 2015 and 2019. Even though the Blazers have struggled at times this season, Lillard is putting up averages of 29 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
Last week he was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports also reported that Lillard will compete in the three-point shooting content as part of the All-Star festivities.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.