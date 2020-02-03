PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard is on a roll.
The Blazers star averaged 45 points per game last week, earning him Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.
It’s the ninth time Lillard has won the weekly honor, and the first time in consecutive weeks.
Lillard scored 36 points against Houston on Jan. 29, then 48 points against the Lakers on Jan. 31 and finished off the week with 51 points against the Jazz on Feb. 1.
Lillard has scored 50-plus points three times in his last six games. On Saturday, he also completed his sixth straight game with at least six three-pointers, setting an NBA record.
Along with all those points, Lillard averaged 11 assists and 7 rebounds for the week. During that span, the Blazers defeated the Rockets, Lakers and Jazz.
Lillard was also chosen as a reserve in the All-Star game last week.
