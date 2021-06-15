PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team on Tuesday.
Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 35.8 minutes in 67 games for the Trail Blazers. He set a franchise record for three-pointers made in a season (275) and logged 35 games of 30-plus points, a franchise best.
It is the sixth time in his career that Lillard has been named to an All-NBA Team. Lillard was named to the All-NBA First Team in 2017-18, Second Team in 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20 and Third Team in 2013-14. He is the only player in franchise history with six All-NBA honors and is the first Portland player to make an All-NBA Team in four straight seasons.
The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
