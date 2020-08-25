PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Damian Lillard is out with a knee injury as the Trail Blazers face elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
FOX 12’s Nick Krupke confirmed Tuesday that Lillard is listed as “out” with a sprained right knee for Wednesday’s Game 5 in the first-round playoff series.
Update: Lillard is OUT for Game 5— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) August 25, 2020
Lillard left Monday’s game in the third quarter with the knee injury and did not return. The Blazers lost 135-115, falling behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
The Blazers won the first game 100-93, with Lillard scoring 34 points, but Portland has now dropped three in a row.
Lillard previously sustained an injured left index finger in Game 2, but returned to play with that injury in Game 3 and Game 4.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.