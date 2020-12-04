PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade.
Lillard’s first ad campaign will be for one of Gatorade’s newest brands, BOLT24, and it is set to debut this month.
There are two kinds of BOLT24, one called ANTIOXIDANT with vitamins A and C; The other, called ENERGIZE, has caffeine.
“It is new now, but there will come a time when BOLT24 is a well-known thing. I saw it as an opportunity to be tied to that history,” Lillard said.
Lillard joins other basketball players on the Gatorade team, including Zion Williamson, Karl Anthony Towns, Paul George, Jayson Tatum and Elena Delle Donne.
“Damian is not just a dynamic basketball player, he’s also a dynamic person off the court,” said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing at Gatorade. “He brings so much to the table – thoughtfulness, character, raw talent, honed craftsmanship – he’s always ready and he’s always real, which is what BOLT24 is all about.”
The Blazers will begin the regular season Dec. 23.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.