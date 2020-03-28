PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Last weekend was supposed to be the home opener for T2, the Portland Timbers' reserve squad.
Like the rest of the sports world, professional soccer in Hillsboro has to wait to play.
“I was really excited to see who was going to come out to watch the game, the atmosphere, getting our first win, my first goal, things like that so, we are missing out," Gio Calixtro, T2 said.
We're all missing out while staying in.
"I try to meditate, read books. I have been trying to play the ukulele but it's a little hard," he said.
Trying to enjoy family time in Cornelius ahead of his 20th birthday in June, Calixtro and T2 hope to be back on the pitch sooner than later to usher in new era of USL soccer on the westside.
"We are going to try to play more for the community,” he said. “Try to represent the Hillsboro area the best way we can and impact the community the best way we can."
When asked how it’s going to be like when they are able to play again, Calixtro says:
'It's going to be lots of fun. We are just going to relieve all of that stress that we have right now and hopefully get our first win," he said.
For now, that spirit of competition stays in the backyard and online.
