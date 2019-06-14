EUGENE, OR (KTPV) - The Oregon Ducks introduced their new head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski on Friday.
Wasikowski was named to the position earlier in the week. He comes back to Eugene after three years as head coach at Purdue.
Wasikowski will replace his old boss George Horton, who he served as an assistant coach for over five seasons at Oregon.
“He started from the ground and built the program to a tremendous place for us to be able to springboard forward right now,” Wasikowski said Friday.
The married father of two daughters was a national champion as a player. Wasikowski was the starting third baseman and captain of the 1992 Pepperdine team.
"We are excited to add a high-energy and experienced coach in Mark to lead our baseball program," said Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens. "He has an outstanding work ethic and a track record as an excellent recruiter, and we expect to compete for championships under his leadership. Mark has a wide breadth of experience in both the Pac-12 and beyond, and we are confident that the success on the horizon as well as his high level of engagement will provide a first-class experience for our baseball student-athletes."
Up the road in Corvallis on Friday, the Beavers also introduced their new head baseball coach, former OSU catcher Mitch Canham.
