EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Ducks will play for the Pac-12 football championship after all.
The Pac-12 announced Monday that the University of Oregon will replace the University of Washington in the title game against USC on Friday.
Washington was declared the Pac-12 North champion after last weekend’s scheduled game against Oregon was canceled, due to COVID-19 cases in the UW football program.
Under conference policy, the game was declared a no contest, meaning Washington finished the regular season 3-1, while Oregon was 3-2.
On Monday, the Pac-12 announced that Washington still does not have the minimum 53 scholarship players available for the game, due to COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols.
“Under Pac-12 Football Championship Game policy, the team with the next best record in the North Division, Oregon, will represent the North Division against South Division Champion USC,” according to the Pac-12 statement.
Oregon vs. USC takes place at 5 p.m. Friday on FOX 12.
Seize every opportunity. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VUyNoyTYcA— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 14, 2020
UPDATE: Statement on 2020 #Pac12FCG ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QKg6rheTmj— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 14, 2020
UW released statements from the head football team physician and head football coach regarding the decision Monday. Coach Jimmy Lake said, “There is no path forward to practice or play this week. Our focus is getting everyone healthy so we can resume football activities and prepare for a possible bowl game.”
