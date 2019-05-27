PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Enes Kanter hasn’t been in Portland very long, but he’s already making his mark on the community.
Kanter joined the Trail Blazers late in the season and helped the team make a run to the Western Conference Finals.
He’s now a free agent, but Kanter is still giving back to Portland.
Kanter hosted a free basketball camp over the weekend at Eastmoreland Courts in southeast Portland. Kanter will travel to 30 states this summer, putting on more than 40 camps.
He said starting in Portland was important, because of how he was treated by Blazers fans.
“We had some good games, we had some bad games, but the Blazers fans never gave up on us,” Kanter said.
Coach Terry Stotts joined Kanter in talking to the young players and leading basketball drills.
“I’ve been in the NBA for over 25 years and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player do what he’s doing this summer,” Stotts said about Kanter’s camps.
Kanter joked with one young player who was wearing a Stephen Curry jersey, giving him another shirt to cover it up. Curry’s Warriors eliminated the Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.
“Put a smile on a kid’s face, priceless,” he said of the atmosphere at his camps.
For more on the camps, go to themaestrosports.com/camps.
