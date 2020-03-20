HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV)- He's back home in Eugene after five games as offensive coordinator for the Houston Roughnecks.
No Spring ball, no pro ball, no any ball, organized team sports are on the bench as we all wait it out from a good, safe distance.
"I just drove back, three-day drive, got back Sunday, so I am kind of settling in. Settling into total boredom,” said Chris Miller, XFL Houston Roughnecks offensive coordinator.
Year one of the XFL re-birth is on the shelf as Chris Miller's Houston Roughnecks were 5-and-0 before the season was canceled.
"We were chasing a championship so that was kind of the most disappointing is that we didn't that opportunity to fulfill that," Miller said.
The legendary Duck quarterback and most recent head coach at West Linn High School is and being paid through May and fully expects to be back for season two.
"This will be the first Fall for many, many years that I haven't done anything around football," Miller said. "So I have no idea how I am going to keep my time busy through this Spring, this Summer and the Fall."
One thing that could have distracted us is the men's and women's NCAA tournaments where Miller's alma mater was chasing history with Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Ruthy Hebard.
"To not get to go play in that NCAA tournament and have that dream of cutting the nets down, winning a national championship. I feel horrible for them,” Miller said. “Our men were making a good run and Payton Pritchard of course a West Linn grad, PAC-12 player of the year had a chance to be national player of the year. They don't get to go make a tournament run, so I feel bad for them as well but the women, I really feel bad for because they were having a historic type of year. Finished ranked number two in the country."
One way to conquer boredom? Eventually and hopefully? Miller's son Dillon will be the freshman head coach at West Linn High School under the lion’s new head coach, Keanon Lowe.
"It will be fun to watch that program and watch high school football on Friday nights this fall,” Miller said.
The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021. Hopefully the high school kids will as well.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
