RENTON, WASHINGTON (KPTV) - A pair of former Oregon Ducks are ready to start the NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.
Ed Dickson and Ugo Amadi are teammates in Seattle, wearing a different shade of green from their Oregon days.
Amadi is a rookie, while Dickson is entering his 10th NFL season.
“If I had to tell a young guy how to get to season 10, you had to be one, humble. Two, coachable. Three, hardworking and blessed,” Dickson told FOX 12’s Nick Krupke at training camp in Renton, Washington.
Dickson said Amadi, a rookie safety, has the mindset of someone willing to learn.
“I am just in a great position. I am just very thankful for that,” said Amadi, a fourth-round draft pick.
Amadi is a first-time father to his 7-month-old son. He’s learning lessons on and off the field from Dickson, a father of two children.
“God, family and football. If you put those all in perspective, you will have a nice tight circle,” Dickson said.
Both former Oregon standouts said they are looking forward to seeing the Ducks this season, starting with a matchup against Auburn.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.