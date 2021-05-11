PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The pandemic has been tough on families who live in other countries, with visiting not really an option, especially for a pro soccer player.
Bill Tuiloma is some 7,100 miles away from home in New Zealand where the COVID-19 pandemic is much more under control. Tuiloma is the first New Zealander to ever play in France’s top league as the centerback of Samoan descent spent five seasons in Ligue 1 with Olympique de Marseille.
“It helped me a lot playing with some of the top players in the French league, from a country that is ‘rugby city’, moving to France and getting all of the help I can and taking that all in and having that outside of the New Zealand experience,” said Tuiloma.
His next adventure landed the 26-year-old defender from the east coast of New Zealand’s south island to arrive in Portland four summers ago.
Home is a place Tuiloma hasn’t been since Christmas of 2019. A pandemic makes the heart grow fonder during COVID times which are better times for the Kiwis.
“COVID back in New Zealand has been pretty much controlled. They handled it very well. As soon as they hear someone has COVID, they shut it straight down until that’s taken care of and then they re-open again so they are living their life, they’re walking freely outside and hanging out with family and friends which is good for them.”
