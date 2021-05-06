PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Before the Timbers hit the road to Dallas and Mexico City FOX 12 got the chance to sit down with one of the players, Larrys Mabiala.
The newly extended Timber had plenty of time to ponder his future like we all have over the past year, passing a lot of days full of bonus family time with his 11-year-old daughter and sons who are three and four.
"The time that I could pass with my wife was just excellent but I guarantee you that at some point with my kids, I was like, 'just get them out of here!' haha. I love them but you know, it tough. It's really tough at times," said Mabiala.
The man who speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese is teaching his own kids to be bilingual as well. “The more languages you are able to speak, the more opportunities you are going to have in life.”
Compassion, empathy and currently mind, body and soul as Mabiala is observing Ramadan just like he has done for the past decade as a pro. "I know that Enes Kanter does it on game days. I don't do it on game days because I have already tried and that was just a nightmare for me.”
Mabiala’s team at home makes it easier to achieve with his wife and daughter also fasting during the daylight hours. "The fact that my closest entourage does the same and I am the initiator of that. I am kind of an example so I cannot afford myself to show any weakness or things like that so you know, mentally I am already prepared to do it and when I do it. it is just easier.”
The Timbers next match is against the rival Seattle Sounders. That game is Sunday at 12 p.m.
