PORTLAND, OR - FOX 12 (KPTV) and FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX) were announced today as official broadcast partners of the Portland Timbers. FOX 12 has been in partnership with the Timbers since the inaugural MLS campaign in 2011. The new deal officially expands the partnership to FOX 12 sister station, FOX 12 PLUS, and includes broadcast coverage of Portland Timbers matches, as well as multi-platform content.
“We are very excited to renew and expand our partnership with such a great organization,” said Adrienne Roark, Vice-President/General Manager of FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS. “We have been strong partners with the Timbers for years, on-air, online and in the community. We are so happy, not only to continue it, but also to take it to the next level.”
In the 2020 season, FOX 12 PLUS (KPDX) will serve as the primary broadcast network for Timbers games. The station will carry 14 matches over the course of the season. Play-by-play announcer, Jake Zivin, color analyst, Ross Smith, and on-field analyst, Nat Borchers, will continue to call the action on the television broadcast.
FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS will also take a new approach to producing a regular series of Timbers Insider content this season. In the days leading up to each match, fans will see exclusive features airing across a variety highly rated newscasts airing on both stations. The segments will collectively replace the former program, Timbers in 30. FOX 12 Timbers Insider content will also be viewable on www.kptv.com, www.timbers.com, and the FOX 12 app.
"FOX 12 has been the home of the Timbers since our first year in MLS and we are thrilled to continue as partners," said Mike Golub, Timbers president of business. "The partnership will allow us to take a more immersive approach across newscasts, deliver Timbers content to a wide variety of viewers, and reach Timbers fans across the region via FOX 12 PLUS and ROOT SPORTS.”
The first match to air on FOX 12 PLUS will be Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., when the Timbers take on the Philadelphia Union. Including 13 nationally televised matches, all 34 regular season matches will be broadcast live on both television and radio for the 10th consecutive season in 2020.
The 2020 Portland Timbers schedule on FOX 12 PLUS is listed below.
- Saturday March 28 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. Philadelphia FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday April 11 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. Dallas FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday April 25 7:00 p.m. Timbers v. Los Angeles FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday May 9 6:00 p.m. Timbers v. Salt Lake City FOX 12 PLUS
- Wednesday May 27 5:00 p.m. Timbers v. Chicago FOX 12 PLUS
- Wednesday June 17 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. Colorado FOX 12 PLUS
- Sunday July 5 4:00 p.m. Timbers v. Nashville FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday July 11 6:00 p.m. Timbers v. Colorado FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday July 18 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. San Jose FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday August 8 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. Cincinnati FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday Sept. 5 5:30 p.m. Timbers v. Dallas FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday Sept. 12 7:00 p.m. Timbers v. San Jose FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday Sept. 19 6:00 p.m. Timbers v. Toronto FOX 12 PLUS
- Saturday Sept. 26 7:30 p.m. Timbers v. Salt Lake City FOX 12 PLUS
