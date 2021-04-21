PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – To be remembered in a positive light is what we all would like to see from ourselves and our family members. The late Grant Fisher will forever be honored at his alma mater with the Grant Generals.
He tragically lost his life after being run off the road by an impaired driver on his way to work back in January, but the Portland baseball community continues to rally around the family who lost a son, brother, husband and father.
“I can’t thank the community enough, the Grant baseball program enough, the guys, it’s all just been overwhelmingly supportive. To have a brand new field christened with number five on it, it’s special,” said Alex Fisher who is Grant’s brother and assistant coach for the team.
Grant Fisher was PIL pitcher of the year for head coach Matt Kabza. “What’s really important to me is to just honor the family and to pay tribute to Grant’s life. He was a big part of the program here,” said Kabza.
Fisher graduated from Grant in 2015 and his legacy will live forever on the Generals’ new field.
From the baselines to their sleeves, this pitch perfect day is what Grant Fisher lived for and he must have wore a big grin from above in watching his wife Caitlin and baby girl Ellagrace toss out the ceremonial first pitch.
What a cool way for Ellagrace to remember her father who will forever be remembered on this diamond and in life.
