Happy Valley teen representing Oregon at U.S. Figure Skating Championships in North Carolina

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A Happy Valley teen is ready to represent the state of Oregon at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in North Carolina.
Sam Mindra, 16, is the lone representative from Oregon who will be competing on the grand stage in the junior men’s category.
Mindra is a member of the Portland Ice Skating Club and a proud owner of a gold medal from the Pacific Coast Sectionals, which earned him a ticket to compete for a third time for the junior championship.
“Before I skate, I have a bunch of adrenaline, so that kind of pushes me,” Mindra said.
Mindra is a junior at the Oregon Connection Academy, a statewide online school. He also coaches younger skaters in his free time.
And skating is always on his mind.
“I visualize it off the ice, then I run through it off and on the ice, and then before I go to bed, I have to visualize every single detail in my program,” Mindra said.
The U.S. Figure Skating Championships take place Jan. 21-26.
