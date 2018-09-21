High School Spotlight: Vancouver, Evergreen students producing sports broadcasts

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The magic of TV is really done behind the scenes and the people in the back are the real MVPs.
In Clark County, the viewers are the big winners thanks to crews from Vancouver Public Schools and Evergreen Public Schools producing football, volleyball, soccer, track, hoops and more.
VPS Game Time and Evergreen Sports puts the students in the spotlight.
“People always ask me why I keep doing this when I could just go home and hang out. I do this because to me this is kind of hanging out, because it’s that much fun,” said Ethan Graton Jr. at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.
The classes are instructed by former local TV news producers Nick Voll and Matt Griffin.
“As somebody who has worked in news, I have seen what a good production looks like, what a professional production looks like and that's what these kids are getting,” Voll said.
“We are trying to give them a real-life job experience that they can take in a video field, broadcasting field,” added Griffin.
The student volunteers are in video production courses during the school day before the broadcasts begin on Comcast cable channel 328, as well as their respective live feeds on Facebook and YouTube.
“I don't really see it as extra work, it's all fun to me and getting to do this after a long school day is kind of hard because I can be tired but overall I think it's pretty engaging,” said student Ethan Allmain.
