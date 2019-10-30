HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro is getting another sports team.
In addition to the Hillsboro Hops baseball team, Portland Timbers T2 from now on will play home games at the Hillsboro stadium
The announcement from the Hops and Timbers came Wednesday morning at a press conference in Hillsboro.
T2 is a second-tier professional soccer team as part of the Timber’s development league.
The new partnership means the Hops will run the business operations for the T2 club.
A FIFA-certified field turf will be installed as a playing surface for Timbers 2, or T2 as they're also called.
All this will give soccer fans on the westside more opportunities to see games.
“You know the Timbers they sell out every single game and they have a huge waiting list since it's tough to get a ticket to go to a Timbers game we feel like this will be a really great entry point in building more soccer fans. getting a lot of kids and families to get to these games here,” Hops President K.L. Wombacher said.
Tickets for the 2020 T2 season will go on sale in January.
The Hops organization said there could be some double-headers this season, such as a T2 game in the afternoon followed by a Hops game in the evening.
