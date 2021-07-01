Hillsboro Hops games go back to full capacity

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A year and a day since last season was officially canceled, the Hillsboro Hops become the first professional sports team in Oregon to be able to host a full house as the gates were allowed to be filled to 100% capacity in the minor league ballpark for some major league fun.
The team says they expect games to be full this holiday weekend with 4,500 plus fans in attendance. To mark the occasion the farm club of the Arizona Diamondbacks threw a pitch of a party with 25% off food and drinks.
And for those looking for a safe place to watch a professional-fireworks display on Sunday, the Hops would be glad to host you and your family as limited numbers of tickets are still available for their postgame show on Independence Day. The kid zone is fully back open too.
