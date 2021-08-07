Hillsboro Hops grounds crew works overtime after Canadians move in for the year

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The grounds crew for Hillsboro Hops games work on a synthetic turf field. It makes the job a little untraditional with no mowing, little raking but there is some painting.
Sam King works on the crew at Ron Tonkin Field. This year, the heads groundskeeper is also working for the Vancouver Canadians, who are housemates due to the pandemic closing the border. He explained how they take care of the field.
“It's the attention to detail and extra effort to actually do it,” King said. “That's why most guys don't do it."
King and his four-person grounds crew aren't like most people.
"We work until about midnight to one in the morning every night after a game so you kind of say goodbye to your family for a little bit in the summer knowing that this is a high demand job," he said.
High demand and high art in the batter's circle. There’s camo, old glory, maple leafs and those loveable Hops. King’s world is playing in the dirt.
"This really was a niche that just never felt like work,” he said. “I come to work and I never felt like I was punching the clock and dragging out the day."
The 2006 Gresham High School graduate is a father of two little girls and his babies live around home plate in Hillsboro as the Hops, Canadians and friendly visitors in the High-A West league try to climb the vine to the big leagues.
"The joke between our crew is, we'll do that the next road trip because we don't have any road trips," King said.
Only Mondays are off days between the two clubs and the head of the grounds crew always has a frame in mind for the next game day.
"The dirt was the one thing that we had kind of an open slate, a blank page for them to do some cool stuff,” King said. “That was really what I first had in mind when they first came here was to try and make them feel like home."
They're all safe at home on King’s field of dreams, where he does it for the love of the game.
"I can't imagine really any job I would enjoy more than this,” he said. “I get to watch baseball and do something that I love to do."
King's diamond eyes visions will live on after his Hops dirt crew season. He works up local high school and college fields with athletic field design.
