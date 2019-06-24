HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops teamed with a support center Monday to create a magical day for kids and adults living with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Participants traveled to Ron Tonkin Field for a chance to meet with players and play baseball with them.
The event was hosted in partnership with the Imagine Possibilities Center in Aloha. The center says it was part of an All Abilities Day celebrating inclusion.
“This is a population that doesn’t get a lot of opportunities for choice in their life, so to have a chance to come out somewhere … it’s a very special, once in a lifetime, kind of unique opportunity,” Hailey Myers, Development Director at Imagine Possibilities Center, said.
The event ran from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.
“It makes me feel like ... I’m the only person on this world right now,” Nakuana Mahelome, a participant, said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.