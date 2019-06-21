Hillsboro Hops ready for 2019 home opener at Ron Tonkin Field

Image from FOX 12 photographer Devin Eskew

 Meagan Cuthill

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops are back to play to Ron Tonkin Field for their eighth season home opener.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. and the Hops will face the Vancouver Canadians.

Fans of the minor league team can enjoy some major fun at the game including fireworks and new offerings on the field menu and the team store.

Learn more at MiLB.com

