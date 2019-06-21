Hillsboro Hops ready for 2019 home opener at Ron Tonkin Field

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops are back to play to Ron Tonkin Field for their eighth season home opener.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. and the Hops will face the Vancouver Canadians.
Fans of the minor league team can enjoy some major fun at the game including fireworks and new offerings on the field menu and the team store.
No trip to the ballpark is complete without some tasty food. @ChefPapi has made some great creations for this @HillsboroHops season. @BarleytheHop you HAVE to share!!! pic.twitter.com/97EKLAZiwH— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) June 21, 2019
Learn more at MiLB.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.