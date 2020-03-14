PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Part of coaching is getting over a loss as quickly as possible Oregon Ducks Head Coach Kelly Graves says he has a hole in his heart, disappointed for the fans, the players, the staff and the historic run his iconic team was expecting to finish.
“This is a resilient group,” Graves said. “It's unfortunate we didn't get to see them in this tournament because I think it would have been a real special run."
The Ducks' special run of 2020 is done before reaching the Pinnacle in New Orleans.
“I'll just say it, Graves said. “I think we were the best team in the country, I think we were playing as well if not better than anybody."
Outright conference champions and big winners in the eyes of so many.
"I don't know if there has been a women's basketball team outside of UCONN on a couple of their special, special teams, that have gotten the kind of attention that this team has nationally," Graves said.
The greatness of Sabrina Ionescu may never be topped in Eugene and college hoops. The greatness of the group collectively was bound for the Moda Center the home to the West Regionals.
"I am sad that we didn't get a chance to showcase women's basketball to the country in Portland,” Graves said. “I think the crowds there this year would have smashed whatever we got last year."
The men of Oregon were destined for a great seed in the west too head Coach Dana Altman has an 87-year-old father in assisted living and totally gets the big dance cancellation.
"As much as we would like to finish the season, this is much bigger than basketball. It's just part of life," Altman said.
The PAC-12 regular season champs were ready to be the life of the party in a wide-open NCAA Tournament Conference player of the year, Payton Pritchard, won't soon forget what his squad had on and off the floor.
"It has been a great year and for me, my last year, it has been the greatest finishing out with these guys and memories I will remember for a lifetime," Pritchard said.
While the West Linn star is ticketed for the NBA, other seniors around the country, certainly in the shuttered spring sports, may be granted another year of eligibility to chase down their national championship dream in 2021.
“That's the biggest part. That's the what we all train for, those big moments so I think an athlete, if he wants to come back and give it another year then the NCAA should grant him more," Pritchard said.
While Pritchard now prepares for the NBA draft, the trio of Oregon women could very well take three of the top four picks in the upcoming WNBA draft, if they have one.
